Triple Point Income VCT plc (TPVC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40 on January 14th

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $32.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TPVC opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Tuesday. Triple Point Income VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of £24.34 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50.

About Triple Point Income VCT

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

