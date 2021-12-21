Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Old North State Trust LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 3.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,757. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

