Truist Securities Cuts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $52.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,830.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Vericel has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $150,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

