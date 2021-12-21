Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tsuruha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Tsuruha stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Tsuruha has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.25.

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

