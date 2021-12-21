Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TUWOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

