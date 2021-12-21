Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after purchasing an additional 345,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

