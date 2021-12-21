Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

