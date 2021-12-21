Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $369.24. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.31 and its 200 day moving average is $327.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

