Two Harbors Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,943 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 1,259 call options.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,743. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 57.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 824.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 560,524 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

