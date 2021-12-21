U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of USB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. 105,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

