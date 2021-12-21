U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 66,104 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.