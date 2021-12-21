U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $12.41 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $406.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

