U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $16.78 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.87.

