U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45 Million in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000,000. HighPeak Energy accounts for 2.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of HighPeak Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.