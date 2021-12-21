U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

