U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 42,086 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

