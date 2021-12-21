U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $6.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

