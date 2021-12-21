U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.