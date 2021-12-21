Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

UBER stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

