Ultragate Trading Down 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $17,946.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,792,728 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultragate

