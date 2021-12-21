Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.12. 59 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

