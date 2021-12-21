United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

UBCP opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

