United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

UNFI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 12,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,809. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,977 shares of company stock worth $7,615,214. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 150.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

