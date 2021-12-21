United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $240.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UPS. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

