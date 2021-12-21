United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $321.98 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.