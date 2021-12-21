United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG) Trading 154.8% Higher

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) shares traded up 154.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. 1,292,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,140% from the average session volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG)

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining, refining, and milling properties in the western United States. It intends to operate other vertical mining interests including base metal assets, strategic metal assets, mining equipment, and processing facilities.

