United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,513 shares of company stock valued at $197,898. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 545,785 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 301,390 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.81.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

