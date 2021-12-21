United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
