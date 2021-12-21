Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

