USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 6,193 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10.
USNA stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
