USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 6,193 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10.

USNA stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.