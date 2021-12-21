Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,902 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,893. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.