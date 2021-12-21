Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,520 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,628,000 after purchasing an additional 764,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 156,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,418,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

