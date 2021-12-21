Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $57.93

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.93, but opened at $55.37. Valneva shares last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.