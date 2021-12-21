Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $74,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 23.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

