Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,188,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 579,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,862,000 after acquiring an additional 426,080 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

