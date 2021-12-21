Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.34 and last traded at C$41.65. 204,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 122,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.51.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.