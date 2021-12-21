Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.49

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 23244362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

