Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

