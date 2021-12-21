Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 17.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VO opened at $243.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

