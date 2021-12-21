Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $243.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

