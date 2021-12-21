Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

