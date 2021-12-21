Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is First Interstate Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 12.1% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $118,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,514,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

