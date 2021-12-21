Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 177.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $77,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

