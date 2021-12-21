Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $421.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.11 and a one year high of $435.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

