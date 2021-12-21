Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.