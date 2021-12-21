Vaxxinity Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 21st (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity’s (NASDAQ:VAXX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Vaxxinity had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

