Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Insider Ross Portaro Purchases 20,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) insider Ross Portaro purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ross Portaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Ross Portaro acquired 30,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

VERO stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $1.73. 2,538,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,413. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

