Venus (XVS) Price Tops $15.24

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $15.24 or 0.00031300 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $177.64 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,034.03 or 0.98662372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.01147627 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,657,477 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

