Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

