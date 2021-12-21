Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

